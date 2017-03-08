It's going to cost you a little more to daily park at the airport, but over 3,000 more spaces will be provided.

Some big parking changes will take effect at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood international Airport that will cost you a little more, but help eliminate some congestion for those looking for a spot.

In May, the airport will add over 3,000 parking spaces for public parking on the top three floors of the Cypress Garage, which is located adjacent to terminal one.

However, if you’re going to use daily parking – be prepared to spend some more cash. The $7.50 per day parking lots will close and daily garage parking will now be $15.