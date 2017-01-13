The Terminal 2 baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens a week after a shooting that killed five people.

Officials held a moment of reflection before reopening the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, a week after five people were killed and six others injured in a shooting.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief and the Broward County Aviation Department held the moment of reflection at 12:54 p.m., the same time as the shooting, before the baggage claim area in Terminal 2 was returned to service.

It was a moment to remember the victims and to move forward, officials said. Airport employees embraced and shed tears as five roses honored the victims.

"We cannot let this tremendous event change us," Sharief said.

Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq War veteran, is accused of killing five people and wounding six in the shooting rampage. He faces federal charges and remains behind bars.