Fort Lauderdale firefighters are showing support to a revered firefighter who was badly injured in a rollover crash in West Palm Beach.

Sauvens "Vince" Castelly was driving on Northlake Boulevard Wednesday when another car hit him, causing his car to plow into a tree and flip onto its side, fire officials said.

Ambulance Stolen From Miami Hospital

Officials were able to locate the vehicle after it was taken Monday morning. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

The 10-year veteran sustained serious injuries and broke multiple bones. He remains in critical but stable condition at St. Mary's Hospital.

Castelly, who works as a Hazmat firefighter, and his wife are expecting their second child in the next two months, according to a GoFundMe page.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department is asking the public for donations to help support Castelly and his family. They are hoping to raise $75,000. In less than 24 hours, more than $23,000 was raised.

If you'd like to donate to the Castelly family, click here.

Broward Man Almost Hit By Car After Backflip Fail