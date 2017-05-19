Fort Lauderdale firefighters are showing support to a revered firefighter who was badly injured in a rollover crash in West Palm Beach.
Sauvens "Vince" Castelly was driving on Northlake Boulevard Wednesday when another car hit him, causing his car to plow into a tree and flip onto its side, fire officials said.
The 10-year veteran sustained serious injuries and broke multiple bones. He remains in critical but stable condition at St. Mary's Hospital.
Castelly, who works as a Hazmat firefighter, and his wife are expecting their second child in the next two months, according to a GoFundMe page.
The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department is asking the public for donations to help support Castelly and his family. They are hoping to raise $75,000. In less than 24 hours, more than $23,000 was raised.
If you'd like to donate to the Castelly family, click here.