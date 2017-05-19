Fort Lauderdale Hazmat Firefighter Critically Injured in Rollover Car Accident | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Fort Lauderdale Hazmat Firefighter Critically Injured in Rollover Car Accident

By Teresa Joseph

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    GoFundMe.com
    Sauvens "Vince" Castelly, Fort Lauderdale Firefighter.

    Fort Lauderdale firefighters are showing support to a revered firefighter who was badly injured in a rollover crash in West Palm Beach.

    Sauvens "Vince" Castelly was driving on Northlake Boulevard Wednesday when another car hit him, causing his car to plow into a tree and flip onto its side, fire officials said.

    Ambulance Stolen From Miami Hospital

    [MI] Ambulance Stolen From Miami Hospital

    Officials were able to locate the vehicle after it was taken Monday morning.

    (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

    The 10-year veteran sustained serious injuries and broke multiple bones. He remains in critical but stable condition at St. Mary's Hospital.

    Castelly, who works as a Hazmat firefighter, and his wife are expecting their second child in the next two months, according to a GoFundMe page.

    The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department is asking the public for donations to help support Castelly and his family. They are hoping to raise $75,000. In less than 24 hours, more than $23,000 was raised.

    If you'd like to donate to the Castelly family, click here.

    Broward Man Almost Hit By Car After Backflip Fail

    [MI] Broward Man Almost Hit By Car After Backflip Fail

    A viral video shows the man backflipping off a car - and almost getting struck after nearly falling onto a busy road.

    (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)
    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices