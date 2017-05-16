Fort Lauderdale Main Library Evacuated for Email Threat

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Lauderdale's main library was evacuated Tuesday after police said they received a threat for the second day in a row.

Officials said the library at 100 S. Andrews Avenue was evacuated as a precaution around 2:45 p.m. after the bomb threat was sent by email.

Ambulance Stolen From Miami Hospital

Officials were able to locate the vehicle after it was taken Monday morning. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

The threat provided little information and police found nothing during a search of the library, officials said.

The library received a similar threat after hours on Monday by phone. Police believe the threats are not credible.