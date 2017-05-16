Fort Lauderdale Main Library Evacuated for Email Threat

Fort Lauderdale's main library was evacuated Tuesday after police said they received a threat for the second day in a row.
Officials said the library at 100 S. Andrews Avenue was evacuated as a precaution around 2:45 p.m. after the bomb threat was sent by email.
The threat provided little information and police found nothing during a search of the library, officials said.
The library received a similar threat after hours on Monday by phone. Police believe the threats are not credible.
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago