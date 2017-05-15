The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is mourning the death of one of its revered sergeants. Sgt. Jack Lokeinsky died Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Lokeinsky work for Fort Lauderdale police for 29 years and served on the executive board for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 31 for 23 years. The sergeant most recently served as the president of the police union.

"Jack will be remembered for his leadership, generosity, integrity and commitment to duty," said Chief Rick Maglione.

During his time with the department, Lokeinsky worked as a patrol officer, K-9 officer, a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2007.

A memorial service will be held May 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Broward Center for Performing Arts. The service is open to the public.



