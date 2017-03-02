If you notice larger than normal crowds around one South Florida city over the next couple weeks, don’t worry – it’s just Spring Break season in full effect for one of the country’s most popular destinations.

A recent survey done by Allianz Travel, based on reservations and flights booked over the traditional time when college students are off, shows Fort Lauderdale is the fourth most popular destination in the country for students looking to have some fun in the sun.

The city joins three others from Florida in the top 10 – Orlando came in No. 1 overall while Fort Myers was No. 6 and Tampa finished at No. 10. Las Vegas and Phoenix were sandwiched between the top Florida destinations in the survey.

The survey also shows that the busiest travel day of the spring break season, which doesn’t end this year until April 9th, will be Saturday, March 11th. Today is the second busiest day of the year according to the survey.

Florida saw a stellar year for tourists last year, part of a big push from Governor Rick Scott to help increase the money flow coming into the state.

The top international destinations according to the survey were both in Mexico, with Cancun taking the top spot followed by Cabo San Lucas.