Fort Lauderdale Woman Wants Out of Trump University Settlement, Intends to Sue President | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Fort Lauderdale Woman Wants Out of Trump University Settlement, Intends to Sue President

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Florida resident says the now defunct school was a fraud and wants to file a lawsuit against it.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A Florida woman wants to opt out of a settlement with President Donald Trump over fraud allegations at now-defunct Trump University, setting the stage for a possible trial if a federal judge agrees.

    Attorneys for Sherri Simpson said in a court filing Monday in San Diego that lawyers for former students in class-action lawsuits promised in 2015 that they could ask to be excluded from any future settlement. A settlement announced less than two weeks after Trump's election allows class members to object to the terms, but they can no longer drop out, preventing any trial.

    Monday is the last day for former students to object to the $25 million settlement, which U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel will consider for final approval at a hearing on March 30.

    Published 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices