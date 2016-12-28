Fort Pierce Teen Speaks Out About Shark Attack

A Fort Pierce teenager survived a dangerously close encounter with a shark. Zack Davis, 16, lived to tell his story about the underwater predator chomping on his arm.

"I have a big one right here, which is like pretty deep and I got a pretty good sized one right here," said Davis as he points to his wounds. The 16-year-old is nursing deep bites on his right arm.

Tuesday, the avid surfer was catching waves at Avalon Park Beach when the shark made its move. "I was on a wave and one part of the wave closed out and like that it took me underwater. I got hit right here by a shark," explained Davis.

The teen said the predator held on to his flesh for two to three seconds.

He used his surfboard cord as a temporary tourniquet and ran to his nearby home to get help from his mom. "I just said like, before I show you this, don't freak out or anything but I got bit by a shark," Davis told his mother.

He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A few hours later, he was released under his own power and shirtless, just as he came in.

The teen says he will return to the water as soon as he heals.