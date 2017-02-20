Four Arrested in Connection With Wilton Manors Armed Robbery

NBC 6's Marissa Bagg has the latest on the case from Feb. 12th, as police arrested four people for their roles.

Wilton Manors Police say an anonymous tip helped them arrest four people in an armed robbery case earlier this month.

Officials announced the arrest of 18-year-olds Anne Feeley, Corey Dukes, Darrion Vankleeck and Adolfo Vela,

Surveillance video caught the attack as the victim was walking home along Northeast 21st Court near 1st Avenue early in the morning on February 12th, when two people ran up behind him with a gun.

The victim tried to run, but the men caught up with him by riding up to him in an SUV, after which they robbed and pistol whipped him. Police say the two suspects then got picked up and driven away in a black Honda CRV with the other two suspects.

The victim was roughed up, but is okay. Police say they targeted him because he was alone, not for any other reason.

"Our investigators have evaluated whether this was a hate crime, there is no evidence to support that notion,” said Commander Gary Blocker of the Wilton Manors Police Department. “This was a crime of opportunity."

Police had passed out flyers in the neighborhood last week hoping for information - then someone came forward with the tip leading to the arrest of the suspects on Friday.

Vankleeck, Vela and Dukes are being charged with multiple counts, including robbery with a firearm and grand theft among them. Feeley is charged with being an accessory after the fact in the case.