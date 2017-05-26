NBC 6's Melissa Adan has details after the overnight incident during a party, sending four people to area hospitals. (Published 31 minutes ago)

An overnight shooting in Miami Gardens sent four people to area hospitals and has police investigating who would open fire inside a crowded banquet hall.

Officers arrived at the Champions Banquet Hall shortly after 4:30 a.m. off Northwest 166th Street and 27th Avenue. Witnesses say there was a party going on there when someone started shooting.

One woman was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition while three others were taken to area hospitals, where their conditions are unknown. Another woman was treated at the scene for injuries.

Police have not released any other information, include a description of any possible suspect.