Fans of Miami, Florida, Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast will be dancing this March after their teams made the Big Dance.

While the state of Florida is traditionally known for its success on the college football field, four schools will be dancing this March after being selected for the NCAA Tournament.

The Miami Hurricanes are heading back to the field of 68 for the second straight season – and the third time in the last five – as the eighth seed in the Midwest Region. The ‘Canes open up play Friday night against the Michigan State Spartans in Tulsa, Oklahoma at 9:20 p.m.

The city of Orlando will be buzzing with Sunshine State fans as three schools will be making the short trip there for the first weekend of games. The Florida Gators were named the fourth seed in the East Region, opening up their tournament run Thursday at 3:10 p.m. against 13th seeded East Tennessee State.

The Florida State Seminoles got the highest seed of any state school, named the third seed in the West Region. FSU, in the tournament for the first time in five years, will face 14th seeded Florida Gulf Coast Thursday at 9:20 p.m. The Eagles made national headlines in 2013 when they became the first 15th seed in tournament history to make it to the Sweet 16.

There won’t be any early round battles between schools from the state, however. The Gators can only meet the Seminoles or Eagles in the Final Four, while all three of those teams could only play the Hurricanes in the national title game April 3rd.