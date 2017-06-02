With summer almost here and the school year coming to an end for many students across the country, families of fourth graders are being reminded of a deal to keep their young ones busy.

Fourth graders and their families are granted free admission to national parks and other federal lands for a full year with a pass provided for the student – meaning if you have a current fourth grader rising into fifth grade, you can still get free admission through the summer.

Current third graders who'll be rising into fourth grade can get their free annual pass beginning in September. For paper passes, just visit the website link located here.