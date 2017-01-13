One website has people taking notice for having plenty of personal information that they didn’t know was easily accessible with just a few mouse clicks.

FamilyTreeNow.com allows users to type in a person’s name and get access to names of family members as well as addresses – both current and present – they have lived at.

Many officials are warning that the site and others like it are perfect for those who want to stalk people and get information on where to find potential victims. The fact that Family Tree Now is a free website worries many who have found their names and personal information on there.

The site does provide a four step program people can use to opt out of it and have their information removed. You can access that by clicking on this link.