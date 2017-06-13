Free Sunscreen Available at Locations Across Miami Beach

Free sunscreen dispensers can be found across Miami Beach.

Fifty free sunscreen dispensers can be found in various locations across Miami Beach, ensuring beach-goers who forget their own repellent this summer won’t be out of luck.

The dispensers contain Miami Beach Suncare’s SPF 30 Triple Action Sea Kelp Sunscreen. Dispensers can be found throughout the city’s beaches, pools and parks, according to a release.

The program launched in 2015 as a collaborative effort between Destination Brands, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Miami Beach. At the time, it was the first free sunscreen dispenser program.

Former Vice President Joe Biden recognized the program during his White House Cancer Moonshot Summit in Washington, D.C.

In May, the program was extended five years.

Starting this summer, Hempstead, New York, is adding 25 free sunscreen dispensers filled with the same sunscreen at town beaches and pools.



