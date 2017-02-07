NBC 6's Julia Bagg shows us how members of the South Florida communuity can learn more about prevention and testing.

Tuesday marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day – and members of the South Florida community are encouraged to know their status.

Free testing will be available at the Frederica Wilson and Juanita Mann Health Center in NW Miami-Dade, located off NW 75th Street and 25th Avenue, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Wilson, who just started her fourth term in Congress, says the problem of HIV and AIDS is “not something that will just go away” and calls on all members of the community to educate themselves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports African-Americans are the most affected by the virus among any racial or ethnic group in the country. The latest data dating back to 2014 show Miami-Dade and Broward counties led the nation in new infections.