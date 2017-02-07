Free Testing Available During National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Free Testing Available During National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 6's Julia Bagg shows us how members of the South Florida communuity can learn more about prevention and testing.

    (Published 14 minutes ago)

    Tuesday marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day – and members of the South Florida community are encouraged to know their status.

    Free testing will be available at the Frederica Wilson and Juanita Mann Health Center in NW Miami-Dade, located off NW 75th Street and 25th Avenue, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

    Rep. Wilson, who just started her fourth term in Congress, says the problem of HIV and AIDS is “not something that will just go away” and calls on all members of the community to educate themselves.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports African-Americans are the most affected by the virus among any racial or ethnic group in the country. The latest data dating back to 2014 show Miami-Dade and Broward counties led the nation in new infections.

    Published 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices