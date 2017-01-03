Friends are gathering Tuesday night to ride for Chris Mohr, who died while riding his bicycle New Year's Day. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A group of cyclists are getting together for a memorial ride for their friend who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Weston, as police continue their search for the suspect.

Friends are gathering Tuesday night to ride for Chris Mohr, who died while riding his bicycle New Year's Day. Mohr, 50, a husband and father of two, was riding in the bike lane on State Road 84 early Sunday when he was struck and killed by a car, which fled the scene.

"I started riding bikes with him, but he got too serious for me, and I had to stop, so, but a lot of good memories, he taught me so much," son Alex Mohr told NBC 6.

His son said riding was his passion and now he's determined to find out who struck and killed his father.

"If there’s anyone out there who knows anything it’s very important you let those who need to know know, and that’s justice for my dad," he said.

Detectives towed a car away from a nearby parking lot on Monday that had front end damage but as of now they believe the damage doesn't match what they found at the scene. They're still actively searching and the family wants the public to be as well.

"Nobody knows for sure that it is the car, so making those kinds of assumptions means that nobody else is looking and that would be to me, the worst injustice for my husband," wife Robin Mohr said. "I want them found and I just need everyone’s help to keep looking so that we don’t drop the ball."

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.