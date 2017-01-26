With just over a week to go until Super Bowl 51 kicks off, one major chip brand is introducing a new type of bag – all in the name of helping to prevent drunk driving.

Frito-Lay is debuting the new limited edition “party safe” bag on their Tostitos’s chips that comes complete with a type of breathalyzer. The company says the alcohol sensor will turn a symbol on the bag red if alcohol is detected, while staying green if none is.

Those who buy the product will also be able to enter an Uber code on the back of the back for $10 off a ride with the service on the day of the big game, February 5th.

A Frito-Lay spokesman says the goal is to keep as many as 25,000 drunk drivers off the road during Super Sunday, when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons