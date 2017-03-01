Florida Gas Prices Expected to Rise Ahead of Spring Break

Just as Floridians get ready to go on spring break, gas prices are expected to start creeping upward.

AAA expects the cost of gas could increase by as much as .70 per gallon between now and Memorial Day. The price hike is due to an increase in driving as the weather gets nicer during spring, as well as maintenance at refineries and the annual switch to a more expensive summer blend of gasoline.

On average, the price for a full tank of gas could go up by about $8 to $10 per fill up in the coming months.

AAA’s W. D. Williams does not expect drivers to put fewer miles on their cars due to the price increase, but he does say consumers can still save a few bucks by doing some research.

"Gasoline prices can differ substantially within a small area in each community. So, shop wisely. Also, keep your car in good shape. Particularly, your tire pressure can make a big difference, not only in your safety, but in your gas mileage," said Williams.

Florida’s current average gas price is about $2.30 per gallon, which is already .54 higher than it was one year ago.

"Americans love to travel, and they are going to travel. I don’t think prices are at a level this year that is going to deter people from getting in their car and taking a nice road trip," said Williams.