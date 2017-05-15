Gas Prices See Slight Drop Across Miami Area This Week

Drivers in Miami noticed a slight drop in gas prices over the last week, according to the latest survey of almost 1,700 stations across the area.

Prices are averaging at $2.38 a gallon, down just over three cents a gallon from last week. That average is still higher than the national per gallon price of $2.33 this week, down half a cent from last week.

Gas prices in the Miami area are up nearly 10 cents a gallon from one year ago at this time and almost nine cents below this point last month. Nationally, the average per gallon price is down just over eight cents from this point last month, while still being over 10 cents higher than it was one year ago.