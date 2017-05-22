Gas Prices in Florida Decline for 30th Day in a Row

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Florida gas prices dropped for the 30th consecutive day and remains five cents under the national average, according to AAA.

The state average is at $2.30, which is 10 cents more than this time last year. The national average is at $2.35.

Memorial Day gas prices are expected to be slightly higher than last year.

On Sunday, the Florida average declined for the 30th consecutive day. The most expensive prices are in the West Palm Beach/Boca Raton area.

"Due to a $3 per barrel surge in crude oil prices in the last week, gasoline prices have been moving higher across a good portion of the U.S.," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

The data is collected from credit cards and direct feeds from thousands of gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express, according to WPTV.

OPEC and 11 other countries will meet in Vienna, Austria, on May 25 to discuss an agreement for cutting crude output in an attempt to balance the oil market and raise prices.

"Optimism surrounding a likely deal to renew OPEC's production cuts is pushing oil prices higher, but also the possibility that non-OPEC countries may join in has led to a dramatic turnaround in oil prices recently."