Gas Prices Could Be on the Rise Due to Hurricane Harvey

Drivers in South Florida may be feeling the storm’s wrath at the gas pumps.

“The national average could go up five or ten cents a gallon, but could be much worse depending on how bad Hurricane Harvey does,” said Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.

Meteorologists across the nation predict that Hurricane Harvey will bring destruction to Texas, which is a vital state when it comes to oil refineries and the production of gas.

“Texas is absolutely critical when it comes to refining capacity. In fact, Texas and Louisiana, another state that could see tremendous rainfall combine for 35% of the entire nation’s refinery production. This is not just a couple refineries – it’s several dozen,” said DeHaan.

If refineries are destroyed or forced shut, gas production will be impacted.

On Friday, the national average for gas was about $2.36 a gallon, according to analysts. Across South Florida, the prices are all around that number – but could change quickly over the weekend. Experts say there’s really no telling how much gas prices will go up.

“After Katrina, when the market opened, prices went up by 30 cents,” said DeHaan.

“I remember years back, up to four dollars or something … So if that happens, it won’t be good for me – there’s a lot of people with long commutes. We have to hope for the best.”