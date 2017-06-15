Gator Found By Front Door of Parkland House: BSO | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
All About Animals

All About Animals

Gator Found By Front Door of Parkland House: BSO

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gator Found By Front Door of Parkland House: BSO
    Broward Sheriff's Office
    An alligator was found in front of a Parkland home Thursday.

    Deputies responded to a Parkland house where an alligator was found inches away from the front door Thursday afternoon.

    Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies taped the gator’s mouth shut and had it contained. It’s unclear where the gator was taken or what attracted it to the front of the house.

    Part of the gator’s tail was propped against the door, and its head appeared close to a front door mat.

    A neighbor across the street noticed the gator and warned those inside not to exit the house. The neighbor also called a trapper, police said. 

    Dealership Drama

    [MI] Dealership Drama

    Cellphone video shows a dramatic dispute at a Hialeah car dealership.

    (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

    The house is in a gated community, police said.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices