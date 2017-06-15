An alligator was found in front of a Parkland home Thursday.

Deputies responded to a Parkland house where an alligator was found inches away from the front door Thursday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies taped the gator’s mouth shut and had it contained. It’s unclear where the gator was taken or what attracted it to the front of the house.

Part of the gator’s tail was propped against the door, and its head appeared close to a front door mat.

A neighbor across the street noticed the gator and warned those inside not to exit the house. The neighbor also called a trapper, police said.

Dealership Drama

Cellphone video shows a dramatic dispute at a Hialeah car dealership. (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

The house is in a gated community, police said.



