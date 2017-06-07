Gator struck, killed by private plane on airport runway | NBC 6 South Florida
Gator struck, killed by private plane on airport runway

By Associated Press

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Someone should have told the alligator to stay in the lake.

    News outlets report that an airplane hit an 11-foot (4-meter) alligator that had wandered onto a runway at a small Florida airport, killing the reptile.

    The reports say the alligator was killed at Orlando Executive Airport last week.

    The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2rWlFP4) quotes airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell as saying there was some damage to the private plane and that wildlife officials reported the alligator to be 500 pounds (230 kilograms).

    A trapper later removed the alligator's body.

    The airport is located near downtown Orlando, and it is surrounded by several lakes.

