Family's German Shepherd Helps Rescue Children From House Fire in Central Florida | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
All About Animals

All About Animals

Family's German Shepherd Helps Rescue Children From House Fire in Central Florida

The dog, named Maxx, helped crews navigate through thick smoke to find the 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

    A German shepherd helped firefighters find his owners' two young children as flames ripped through the family's central Florida home, authorities said.

    The dog, named Maxx, helped crews navigate through thick smoke to find the 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl Monday night in their burning home in the Orlando suburb of Longwood, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

    Moments earlier, neighbors who saw the fire spreading called 911, broke windows and helped rescue the children's mother, Margo Feaser, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff's office who currently serves as an auto theft investigator.

    Firefighters then were able to rescue Feaser's husband and the two children, with Maxx's help.

    Maxx is recovering from his injuries at a veterinary hospital and is said to be doing well
    Photo credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

    Family members were hospitalized and their conditions ranged from serious to critical. Maxx was treated for smoke inhalation and is said to be doing well.

    A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family's medical, veterinary, and other housing expenses as they work to recover from the effects of the fire. As of Wednesday morning, more than $11,000 had been raised to help the Feaser family.

    Unbelievable Animals: Otter Hops Onto KayakUnbelievable Animals: Otter Hops Onto Kayak

    In addition to her role with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Feaser served three years in the U.S. Army and is a member of the Army National Guard. Her husband is also a military veteran.

    Published at 9:20 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 10:21 AM EDT on Aug 22, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright Associated Press / NBC 6 South Florida
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices