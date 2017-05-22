NBC 6 A 15-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex. Another person was hurt when a car crashed into a fence while trying to flee from the gunfire.

A 15-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday.

The teen, identified as Shanetta Gilbert, was sitting in a car with two other teens in the apartment complex at 5000 Northwest 24th Avenue when shots were fired shortly after midnight, Miami-Dade Police said.

Gilbert was shot in the back and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

A second car was hit in the shooting and when the driver drove in reverse to get away, he crashed into a fence at the complex, police said. His 22-year-old passenger was hit in the head with glass debris.

The motive for the shooting was unknown. Police said they're looking for at least one suspect.