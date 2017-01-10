Thousands of pieces of luggage and other items still need to be reunited with passengers following the shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport. (Published 2 hours ago)

Thousands of Items Still to Be Reunited With Passengers After Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

A little girl has been reunited with her beloved stuffed animal that was lost during Friday's Fort Lauderdale airport mass shooting after she got some help from the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO's Twitter page sent out a tweet Monday with a picture of the missing teddy bear named Rufus, asking the public to be on the lookout for the stuffed animal.

Deputies received a request from a page presumably created by the girl's family asking the police department to help them find the lost toy. The Twitter page @klariviere3 tweeted out "Looking for Rufus from Terminal 2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help!"

On Tuesday, @klariviere3 tweeted that the stuffed animal had been found.

"Rufus has been located!! Thx for sharing everyone. One happy kid!" the tweet said.

Tens of thousands of items were left behind by panicked travelers Friday when accused lone gunman, Esteban Santiago, opened fire in the baggage claim area in Terminal 2. Apparently, Rufus, who's donning a red onesie, was one of those prized possessions that got lost during the deadly rampage.