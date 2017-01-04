Girl Who Survived Crash Into Deerfield Beach Canal Released From Hospital | NBC 6 South Florida
Girl Who Survived Crash Into Deerfield Beach Canal Released From Hospital

    Aubrey Herndon with a relative after her release from the hospital.

    A 3-year-old girl who survived a crash in a Deerfield Beach that claimed her mother's life just before Christmas was released from the hospital Wednesday.

    Aubrey Skye Herndon nearly drowned when her family's car crashed into a canal off Interstate 95 near Southwest 10th Street on Dec. 23.

    Florida Highway Patrol officials said the car crashed through a chain link fence and flipped into the water, ending up on its roof. The girl's father, 42-year-old Christopher Ian Herndon, was able to get out of the car unharmed but it took several passers-by and an off-duty officer to rescue the girl and her mother, 42-year-old Cynthia Jayne Hutchinson.

    Aubrey and Hutchinson were rushed to the hospital, but Hutchinson died the next day, Christmas Eve.

