The son of former Miami Heat guard Glen Rice was arrested after allegedly punching a door man at a Miami Gardens strip club.

Glen Anthony Rice, 26, was arrested on a battery charge at Tootsie's Cabaret on Northwest 183rd Street early Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Rice was booked into the Miami-Dade jail and was later released. Attorney information wasn't available.

According to the arrest report, Rice was seen running out of Tootsie's followed by security. A door man told officers Rice had been complaining about the service inside.

The door man asked if Rice wanted to speak with a manager and he said no, then Rice punched the door man in the face twice, the report said.

After he was put in a police car, Rice said he "got into it with [the door man] because he said something out of the way to his sister," the report said.

Glen Rice played for the Heat from 1989 to 1995 and was a three-time NBA All-Star. His son was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers after a college career at Georgia Tech, but played in a total of 16 games over two seasons with the Washington Wizards before he was waived by the team in 2015.