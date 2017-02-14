Glen Rice's Son Arrested for Battery at Miami Gardens Strip Club | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Glen Rice's Son Arrested for Battery at Miami Gardens Strip Club

Son of former Heat star accused of punching door man at Tootsie's Cabaret

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Miami-Dade Corrections
    Glen Anthony Rice

    The son of former Miami Heat guard Glen Rice was arrested after allegedly punching a door man at a Miami Gardens strip club.

    Glen Anthony Rice, 26, was arrested on a battery charge at Tootsie's Cabaret on Northwest 183rd Street early Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

    Rice was booked into the Miami-Dade jail and was later released. Attorney information wasn't available.

    According to the arrest report, Rice was seen running out of Tootsie's followed by security. A door man told officers Rice had been complaining about the service inside.

    The door man asked if Rice wanted to speak with a manager and he said no, then Rice punched the door man in the face twice, the report said.

    After he was put in a police car, Rice said he "got into it with [the door man] because he said something out of the way to his sister," the report said.

    Glen Rice played for the Heat from 1989 to 1995 and was a three-time NBA All-Star. His son was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers after a college career at Georgia Tech, but played in a total of 16 games over two seasons with the Washington Wizards before he was waived by the team in 2015.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices