NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez spoke to Golden Star Father Khizr Khan about the appeals court ruling on President Trump's travel ban.

Gold Star father Khizr Khan was speaking to the Islamic Center of Greater Miami Thursday when the appeals court ruling against President Donald Trump’s travel ban was announced.

The Muslim-American father whose son was killed in combat in Iraq 12 years ago has prominently opposed Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric during the presidential campaign.

During his appearance in Miami, Khan said he was heartened to hear Thursday’s decision.

He called the President’s executive order an embarrassment.

“When you alienate a community, the bad, those who wish to do us harm begin to find and go to and entice people,” said Khan.

President Trump vowed to fight the ruling and take it to court.

The Gold Star father said he was saddened to hear what he called an “assault on our judiciary.”