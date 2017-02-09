Gold Star Father Khan "Heartened" By Travel Ban Ruling | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Gold Star Father Khan "Heartened" By Travel Ban Ruling

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez spoke to Golden Star Father Khizr Khan about the appeals court ruling on President Trump's travel ban.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    Gold Star father Khizr Khan was speaking to the Islamic Center of Greater Miami Thursday when the appeals court ruling against President Donald Trump’s travel ban was announced.

    The Muslim-American father whose son was killed in combat in Iraq 12 years ago has prominently opposed Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric during the presidential campaign.

    During his appearance in Miami, Khan said he was heartened to hear Thursday’s decision.

    He called the President’s executive order an embarrassment.

    “When you alienate a community, the bad, those who wish to do us harm begin to find and go to and entice people,” said Khan.

    President Trump vowed to fight the ruling and take it to court.

    The Gold Star father said he was saddened to hear what he called an “assault on our judiciary.”

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices