An overnight police standoff in Miami Shores ended with the armed suspect dead and an officer shot. (Published Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017)

A Golden Beach K-9 officer is expected to be okay after being shot in the arm, all stemming from a chaotic overnight shooting inside an abandoned home in Miami Shores.

"All night there were helicopters up there up until this morning," said a neighborhood resident.

Neighbors in Miami Shores woke up to the police hunt overnight.

Golden Beach Officer Hospitalized, Suspect Killed Following Police-Involved Shooting

"We were asked to evacuate after they realized they had somebody holed up in the house and so we evacuated and went down the street," said Peter Konen.

It all started on Friday around 11 p.m., when police say a woman called to report an armed man with his face partially covered up on the lawn in front of her home.

"This male made no request from her. He did not demand anything of her," said spokesperson Jennifer Capote for Miami-Dade Police Department. "However, he did ask her to go back into her residence."

As the woman rushed inside, she immediately called 911. This sparked officers from multiple agencies to rush in— setting up a large perimeter while the armed man— hid out in an abandoned home near northeast 11th Court and 106th Street.

"A Golden Beach officer entered the residence K9 and began the search," Capote said. "Once he entered that vacant area in the back it happens to be an attached shed, there was a subject inside and the subject shot directly at the officer."

The injured officer was taken to Aventura Hospital where he is stable and expected to be okay.

But the armed suspect didn't make it out alive. After a failed standoff negotiation, he was discovered dead inside the abandoned dwelling. Miami-Dade Police Department is now taking over as this ongoing homicide investigation.

The names of the injured officer and the deceased man have not been released.

This is a developing story; check back with NBC 6 for updates.