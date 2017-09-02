Good Samaritan Saves Family from House Fire

A Good Samaritan saved a family of three from a fire at a home in North Miami.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at the 900 block of Northeast 135th Street.

Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming into the home when they arrived.

Officials said the family found out about the fire thanks to a Good Samaritan.

“I was on my way going home. And I saw the fire. I just stopped,” said Emmanuel Saintpher, the Good Samaritan. “I went to the door, knocked on the door. I screamed ‘Get out. Get out. There’s a fire. There’s a fire.’ And they just came out.”

A woman and two children came out of the house. Officials say they are expected to be okay.

It’s unclear what sparked that fire. It is currently under investigation.