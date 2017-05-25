The twin boy who survived abuse at the hands of his adoptive father was granted $3 million.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill Wednesday that grants nearly $4 million to a boy who was at the center of a heinous case of child abuse in Southwest Miami-Dade.

In 2011, Victor Barahona was found doused in chemicals inside his adoptive father's pesticide truck while his dead twin sister decomposed in the back.

The Florida Department of Children and Families must pay out $3.75 million to Barahona, who was 10 years old at the time of the tragedy. The agency accepts negligence in the case involving the boy and his sister Nubia Barahona who suffered extreme abuse by their adoptive parents.

Attorney Neal Roth represents Victor Barahona.

"We are grateful that after four years of trying to get the claim bill passed through the Florida legislator, that it finally has occurred," said Roth.

The legal settlement states that red flags were ignored by the agency and that officials failed to protect the twins from abuse by allowing Jorge and Carmen Barahona to adopt them. Both remain in jail on murder charges.

Authorities later learned the couple tied the children up and locked them in a bathroom.

Roth said Victor is doing better but will carry the scars of abuse forever.

"Thankfully, Victor has been adopted by wonderful parents and is getting required care that he's going to need for the rest of his life," said Roth.

The attorney said there were two other kids in the household who also suffered abuse at the hands of the Barahonas. Roth said they, too, will benefit from the money.