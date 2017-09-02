Gov. Rick Scott Wants Young Immigrants to Stay - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Gov. Rick Scott Wants Young Immigrants to Stay

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dreamers are anxiously awaiting President Donald Trump's DACA announcement.

    (Published Friday, Sept. 1, 2017)

    Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants Congress to take action to let young immigrants brought into the country illegally by their parents to remain in the United States.

    Scott late Friday jumped into the debate over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants the ability to work legally in the country and a reprieve from deportation. President Donald Trump is expected to announce next week his plans for the program.

    The Republican governor said in a statement that "I do not favor punishing children for the actions of their parents."

    Scott, who is expected to challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson next year, did say that then-President Barack Obama was wrong to create the program by executive order.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices