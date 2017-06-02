Those against the measure say that a reductioin in per student spending is harmful to public education in the state.

Nearly month after they went home following the conclusion of the 2017 Legislative session, members of both the Florida House and Senate will be returning to Tallahassee for a three day special session.

Governor Rick Scott, along with House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron, made the announcement at Miami International Airport on Friday. The three day session will start Wednesday June 7th and conclude on Friday June 9th.

The session has been called after Scott signed the state budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which included him vetoing over $400 million in projects. The special session will focus on specific funding for public education, job growth and funding for the tourism department’s Visit Florida – a source of contention in the past between the Governor and leaders of both chambers.