Several advocacy groups planned to rally Thursday against President Donald Trump's executive order on Muslim immigration.

The protest is set to be held at the Torch of Friendship in Downtown Miami from 5-7 p.m.

The rally opposes Trump's executive order restricting immigration from a number of Middle Eastern and African countries.

A number of South Florida groups are participating in the protest, including CAIR-Florida, Jewish Voice for Peace, ACLU and various religious and civil rights organizations.

Ahead of the rally, Florida Highway Patrol sent out a press release advising protesters not to march on highways.

During most recent protests in South Florida, demonstrators spilled onto I-95 causing traffic delays.

Last weekend, more than 10,000 people marched in Downtown Miami for the Women's Rally in South Florida. At one point, the rally overflowed onto I-95. The rally coincided with sister marches across the globe targeting newly inaugurated President Trump.