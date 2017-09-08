Gulfstream Park Works to Keep Horses Safe During Hurricane Irma - NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE
090717 hurricane irma 5 pm
Continuing Coverage: Trac...
Cat. 4 Hurricane Irma Has 155 MPH Winds
OLY-MIAMI
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma

Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm on course to strike South Florida

Gulfstream Park Works to Keep Horses Safe During Hurricane Irma

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 6's Ari Odzer shows us what the Hallandale Beach attraction is doing to keep their animals safe ahead of the storm.

    (Published Friday, Sept. 8, 2017)

    Officials at Gulfstream Park have taken measures to ensure the horses that race there are as safe as possible with Hurricane Irma barreling down on South Florida.

    Friday, workers moved as many horses as they could to an on-site barn that is the safest place on the property. Officials were also trying to move some of the horses to a training facility in Palm Beach County.

    Owners of each horse had to inform Gulfstream if they wanted their horse moved or kept on the property, a process that started two days ago over fears of flooding. Officials say horses are still being given exercise around the track until weather prevents it.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices