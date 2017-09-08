NBC 6's Ari Odzer shows us what the Hallandale Beach attraction is doing to keep their animals safe ahead of the storm.

Officials at Gulfstream Park have taken measures to ensure the horses that race there are as safe as possible with Hurricane Irma barreling down on South Florida.

Friday, workers moved as many horses as they could to an on-site barn that is the safest place on the property. Officials were also trying to move some of the horses to a training facility in Palm Beach County.

Owners of each horse had to inform Gulfstream if they wanted their horse moved or kept on the property, a process that started two days ago over fears of flooding. Officials say horses are still being given exercise around the track until weather prevents it.