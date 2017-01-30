Gunman Robs 2 Men During Late-Night Card Game: BSO

Detectives are searching for the gunman who robbed two men during a late-night card game at Pompano Beach Park.

Broward Sheriff's officials said during a card game on Dec. 4, the driver of a black truck pulled up, stepped out, and pulled out a black gun on Devon Golden and Anthony Masten.

According to BSO, the gunman shouted "where the cash" at the two men. The robber then made Golden and Masten remove their clothes and told them to run.

When the men returned, Masten’s white 2011 Lexus IS 250 bearing the Florida tag CMFR84 was gone. Their wallets, house keys, cell phones and cash were also taken.

Authorities are now searching for the armed robber who is described as a young black male, approximately 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighed 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office at (954) 321-4275 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.