Gunman in Iron Man Outfit Robs Broward Blood Bank

RAW VIDEO: Authorities are searching for a man who wore an Iron Man outfit during an armed robbery at a Broward County blood bank.

The robbery happened last Friday morning at Continental Services Group, Inc., at 2901 W. Broward Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect walk up to the receptionist's desk and pull a gun on employees. He demanded money and told them "I'm hungry," authorities said.

The receptionist handed over a cash box and the suspect fled.

Officials said the suspect was wearing a red hooded Iron Man sweater with a black T-shirt over it. He's described as about 5-foot-9 and 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.