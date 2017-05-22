Police are on the hunt for gunman who shot a father opening up his business in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Gunman on the Run After Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

Shots were fired at SAO Towing Service located at 2950 SW 71st Ave.

According to the victim's son, his father was opening the business when someone came behind him sticking a gun in his back, demanding he give him his chains and wallet.

He was shot and rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.