'Hamilton' Coming to South Florida

    Raina spends some time with a few of the artists featured on The Hamilton Mixtape. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016)

    "Hamilton: An American Musical" is coming South Florida.

    The record-breaking, sung-through musical will take the stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts during the 2018-19 theater season. Dates and tickets prices have not yet been announced.

    A revolutionary musical, the show sings and raps through the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a series of twists and turns to hip-hop and R&B grooves.

    The musical made its off-Broadway debut in February 2015 to sold-out audiences. The show received critical acclaim and continued to break box-office records when it transitioned to Broadway later that summer.

    The multi-racial cast has since racked up a slew of awards: 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical, a Grammy Award, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and many more.

