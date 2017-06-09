A woman was killed and her sister was hospitalized after a violent car crash in Lauderhill.

A Lauderhill man is heartbroken after his wife was struck and killed by a car at a bus bench Thursday morning.

“I want them to catch the person,” Jobert Valcourt told NBC 6 as police search for the driver who caused the deadly chain-reaction crash.

Heliene Elize, 57, and her 63-year-old sister, Elisaine Tulisse, were hit while standing near a bus bench on Northwest 12st Street and 4-41. Surveillance video shows the moment of impact.

Elize did not survive and Tulisse was critically injured. Eight others were also hurt in the crash.

Two vehicles were driving erratically before causing the chain-reaction wreck. All vehicles involved remained on scene except for a 2005 Red Dodge Neon with a Florida tag HGK-S80. Police believe that car may have started the deadly chain reaction.

"Wait for the cops if you hit somebody. If you hit somebody and you run, it don't make sense. It don't make any sense,” said Valcourt.

Valcourt desperately wants police to find the person responsible and bring them to justice. If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.