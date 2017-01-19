Heat Complete Comeback Victory Over Mavericks

The Miami Heat won a second straight game with their 99-95 comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Things started out well for Miami with a seven-point advantage following one quarter of play. The game turned around quickly however and Dallas took a nine-point lead into the half. The Heat would cut into the deficit quickly in the third quarter, and finished off the comeback win in the final quarter.

Miami went more than a month without stringing wins together, and both of these victories came at home as well. The Heat have not played at home this season, but are off to a good start on the four-game homestand. Miami is now 7-13 at home on the season.

Following a stretch of only two wins in 15 games, Miami is in the process of slowing improving the team's record this season. The Heat have one of the worst marks in the NBA, but are playing better basketball even while dealing with a depleted roster.

Part of the reason for Miami's success in this one was the exceptional play of Goran Dragic. The guard had 32 points which led the team and Dragic also added six rebounds in the win. Dragic had a busy night with a team-leading 37 minutes of action. Dragic was also perfect on his four three-point tries.

The second highest point total on the team came courtesy of Tyler Johnson, who was in his usual reserve role. Despite coming off the bench, Johnson has consistently posted solid numbers. In this victory, Johnson had 23 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal.

The homestand will continue on Saturday when the Milwaukee Bucks visit American Airlines Arena.