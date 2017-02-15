Heat End First Half With Win in Houston

The Miami Heat ended their first half of the season with a 117-109 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The win came after two consecutive losses for the Heat, and gave the team a 25-32 record on the season. The Heat put together an NBA-high 13 wins in a row before the pair of losses, and will have plenty to play for during the second half of the season.

Hassan Whiteside may not play in the upcoming All-Star Game, but he showed once again why he easily could have. Whiteside averaged a double-double this season, and had another one in this win. The center ended up with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while also contributing five blocks.

Dion Waiters ended his first half on a high note as well with 23 points, seven assists and nine rebounds. Waiters was a key reason for Miami's winning streak, and has returned in solid form following an ankle injury. The guard has become a regular starter for the Heat, and that should continue in the second half of the season.

Goran Dragic's night was solid as well with 21 points and five assists. Dragic enjoyed a relatively consistent first half this season, and will need to remain that way if Miami hopes to reach the postseason.

Tyler Johnson led Miami's reserves with 16 points, and he also contributed four assists and seven rebounds along the way.

The second half of the season will begin on February 24th when the Heat visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks.