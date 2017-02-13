Heat Fall to Magic for Second Straight Loss

The Miami Heat fell to the Orlando Magic by a final score of 116-107 on Monday at American Airlines Arena.

The Heat had their 13-game overall win streak come to an end on Saturday, and this loss snapped their home winning streak at eight. The Magic are behind the Heat in the standings, but they looked like the better team in this one. Orlando led early, and put the game away despite late runs from Miami.

This was an important game for Miami, as it followed that long win streak. Rebounding quickly from the loss is critical to the Heat's playoff hopes and this loss to a lowly team could sting. With the loss, the Heat are now only 24-32 on the season. Miami will play one more game before the long All-Star break, and that one will come on the road.

Dion Waiters returned to Miami's lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury. Waiters looked like he never missed any time, and he led the team in points with 23. The guard also chipped in six assists and two rebounds. With Waiters back, Wayne Ellington returned to his reserve role.

Goran Dragic had a solid game himself with 22 points and three rebounds. Dragic also did a better job at controlling the ball in this one with only two turnovers. In Miami's last game, Dragic turned the ball over a team-high seven times.

James Johnson remained an asset off the bench for Miami with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Johnson has been Miami's most consistent player off the bench in recent games.

Miami's last game of the first half will be on Wednesday against the Rockets in Houston.