Heat Forward Justise Winslow to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow will undergo shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum on Thursday.

The surgery will likely put an end to Winslow's season and is a major blow for Miami. The team is already dealing with numerous injuries and has relied on the second-year player's production this season. Winslow has been out of action since December 30th with this injury.

Without Winslow on the court, Miami will need more minutes from players such as James Johnson. The Heat will also have to go with smaller lineups at times, due to a lack of big men on the roster. Complicating matters for Miami on the current road trip is an eye ailment for Hassan Whiteside. The center did not join the team on the trip, but is still expected to so.

Winslow this season was averaging nearly 11 points a game along with 5.2 rebounds. The 20-year old represents a big part of Miami's future and will now miss a chance to gain valuable experience in a likely non-contending season. Miami will have to hope Winslow is able to regain his full form and make a full recovery ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The Heat will continue their road trip on Wednesday evening in Sacramento against the Kings. Miami has already lost six games in a row, and it may be difficult to halt that skid with this latest development.