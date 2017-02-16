Heat Hire Shane Battier to Lead Analytics Department

The Miami Heat hired two-time NBA champion Shane Battier as the head of their analytics department on Thursday.

Battier was a member of Miami's title teams in 2012 and 2013 and was on the Heat for three seasons overall. After the 2013-14 season, Battier retired from the game and went on to work in television. Battier's last game came during the NBA finals when the Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

"My goal, as is the entire organization's, is to bring another championship back to Miami," said Battier.

During his career, Battier was known as a student of the game. His work ethic and interest in analytics should make him a perfect fit for this new role. Battier's job will involve evaluating talent from the college ranks and all the way up to the NBA level. Battier's input will be used when it comes to the draft, free agency and internal roster decisions.

"I am thrilled to be joining the front office of the Miami Heat," Battier said. "I look forward to working with the Arison family, learning from a Hall of Fame executive in Pat Riley, general manager Andy Elisburg and of course my old coach, Erik Spoelstra."

Battier was a hit with his teammates and with the Heat fans during his time in Miami. The forward also hosted events where his teammates would perform karaoke for charity. The aptly named "Battioke" remains an annual event to this day.

During his storied career, Battier was known as a winner. While he never made it to an All-Star Game, Battier was a key reason for many wins by his teams over the years. Battier made those around him better with his play and with his leadership. This strong work ethic dated back to his college years, and his #31 jersey hangs from the rafters at Duke University.

The Heat finished the first half of the season on Wednesday with a victory, and have a chance at reaching the playoffs this season. Miami's second half will get underway on February 24th.