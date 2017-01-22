Heat Stay Hot With Third Straight Win

The Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a final of 109-97 on Saturday for their third consecutive win.

This is Miami's first three-game winning streak of the season, and the team's first overall since last March. The Heat have won back-to-back games a few times since then, but would come up short in the end when trying for that elusive third victory. Miami beat Milwaukee in every quarter in this one, and looked strong throughout.

With the win and the streak, the Heat sit at 14-30 this season and remain one of the NBA's worst teams record wise. The Heat have improved their home mark mark significantly with this streak, as all three wins have come at American Airlines Arena. When playing at home, Miami is now 8-13 with one game left on the homestand.

Dion Waiters had a magnificient night to help Miami to the victory. The veteran led the team with 33 points and also added three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Waiters was 5-8 from beyond the three-point line, and was a contributor on both ends of the court.

Hassan Whiteside posted another double-double with his 16 points and 15 rebounds. Whiteside also added a pair of blocks and the team was +8 with him on the court.

Goran Dragic also continued his solid season with another 25 points to go along with six assists and a steal. Dragic's work from the free-throw line was also noteworty, as he was 6-7 on those attempts.

The four-game homestand will come to an end on Monday when the Heat host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m.