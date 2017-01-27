Heat Stretch Win Streak to Six Games in Chicago

The Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 100-88 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

A tremendous third quarter was a big reason for Miami's win, as it outscored Chicago by 13 in that quarter alone. The Heat have now improved their season record to 17-30 and made some progress in the playoff chase. While Miami remains far back in the standings, the team has an outside chance if it can have a big second half.

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade came off the bench for disciplinary reasons. The veteran made some public comments about his team's lackluster play recently. While Chicago opted to not suspend Wade, head coach Fred Hoiberg made a statement with benching Wade to begin the game. Jimmy Butler was also benched at the start of play by Hoiberg.

Wade who was not selected for the All-Star Game was mostly a non-factor with 15 points in 28 minutes. The guard has been frustrated with Chicago's losing record and lack of urgency. Wade has made the playoffs throughout most of his career, but could miss the postseason this year.

Miami was without Hassan Whiteside who is battling an ankle injury. Without Whiteside, Miami was forced to turn to Willie Reed for a rare start. Reed answered the call with 20 points.

Goran Dragic led Miami with his 26 points and also chipped in 11 assists. Dragic was also strong defensively with three steals and Miami was +21 with him on the court.

The Heat will start a four-game homestand on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.