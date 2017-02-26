Heat Take Down Pacers for Third Straight Win

The Miami Heat made it three wins in a row with their 113-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

The Heat have now won 16 of their last 18 games, and have improved their record to 27-32. Miami which began the season with poor play at home, is now 14-14 at American Airlines Arena. The Heat sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, and could find themselves in a playoff position in the coming days.

Miami was dealt a potential blow when Willie Reed was taken off the court on a stretcher. Reed had a non-contact leg injury, and those often end up being serious situations. If Reed is lost for any significant amount of time, the Heat may need to seek help elsewhere for depth. Okaro White could see an increase in minutes in the interim.

Hassan Whiteside returned to his usual form with a double-double in this one. In Friday's win, Whiteside only had two points. In this victory, the center posted 22 points to go along with 17 rebounds.

Dion Waiters showed why he was the Player of the Week earlier this season, with 22 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win. Waiters has been one of the biggest surprises for the Heat this season, and has consistently been one of the team's most productive players.

Goran Dragic remained steady with 21 points of his own. Dragic was involved in some trade rumors prior to the season, but has proven to be quite an asset for the Heat. Dragic not only ran Miami's offense efficiently, but he also again chipped in defensively with a pair of steals.

James Johnson was Miami's best reserve in this one with 15 points and eight assists. Johnson also added seven rebounds in his 29 minutes of action.

After a day off, the Heat will be in Dallas on Monday evening for a game with the Mavericks.