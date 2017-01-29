Heat Top Pistons for 7th Straight Win

The Miami Heat kept their winning streak alive with a 116-103 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

With the victory, Miami has now won a season-high seven games in a row. The Heat have improved their season record to 18-30, and have given themselves some hope in the playoff race. Miami sits near the basement in the Eastern Conference, but the eighth seed remains within reach.

Once again, Miami completed the victory with a shorthanded roster. Hassan Whiteside returned to the lineup, but Tyler Johnson was unable to play. Johnson has been a critical piece for the Heat all season off the bench, but a shoulder injury had him sidelined in this one.

Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points and also contributed four assists in the win. Dragic added a steal and was a perfect 2-2 on his three-point tries to help the Heat secure the victory.

Dion Waiters continued his resurgence with another decent game. Waiters had 17 points and a team-high seven assists. Waiters did have some struggles in this one, particularly on three-pointers. The veteran threw up nine attempts from beyond the perimeter, and only drained one.

Whiteside looked a little rusty after missing Friday's contest and missed a double-double. The center has reached double-doubles in nearly all his starts this year, but only had nine points in this one. Whiteside also added 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Miami will look to make it eight in a row when it hosts the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 p.m.